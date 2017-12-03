Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS / Swarovski scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS / Swarovski scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-12-2017, 01:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 135
WTS / Swarovski scope
WTS/ Swarovski PH 3-12x50 , 30mm tube , plex crosshairs. Great shape . No scratches or dings on body or glass. Glass is crystal clear and very bright. $1050.00 shipped.
Pictures are availible. Just text your cell number to 205-757-7981
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS: Sig Optics Tango4 4-16x44mm (mil/mil) | WTS G7 BR2 rangefinder 2nd gen »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC