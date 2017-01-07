Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
07-01-2017
WTS Swarovski
WTS Swarovski PH 3-12x50 scope in mint condition. FFP , 7A crosshair .
$1000.00 TYD in CONUS .
Pictures are available text your cell number to 205-757-7981
