WTS Steiner 3-12x56 Military $950
#
1
03-14-2017, 12:11 PM
Alaska260Rem
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Posts: 16
WTS Steiner 3-12x56 Military $950
Steiner 3-12x56 Military. 34mm tube. Illuminated with G2 Mildot reticle. .1Mil adjustments. Includes BC caps but no box. Tracks well.
$950
Text 9073175734
03-14-2017, 04:07 PM
Alaska260Rem
Junior Member
Join Date: Apr 2013
Posts: 16
Re: WTS Steiner 3-12x56 Military $950
Correction: 50mm objective, not 56. I don't know why I wrote that.
