Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil $500.00

The zero stop shims cost $22.00 and the Sun Shade is $22.00. Scope is in excellent shape no rings marks. There are 2 small spots on the focus knob you can see in the attached pics. Was on a 22br for a couple of months for whistle pigs. Need a little more magnification due to the whistle pigs being very small Contact me by posting here or email













Thanks Brad Wts a SS 3-15x42 Mil-Quad Reticle. Comes with Sun Shade and Zero stop shims. Asking $500.00 and split the shipping. Saw that SWFA is selling these for $559.00.The zero stop shims cost $22.00 and the Sun Shade is $22.00. Scope is in excellent shape no rings marks. There are 2 small spots on the focus knob you can see in the attached pics. Was on a 22br for a couple of months for whistle pigs. Need a little more magnification due to the whistle pigs being very small Contact me by posting here or email bradleygt@excite.com . Have the box it came in. Thanks Brad