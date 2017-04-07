Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil $500.00
07-04-2017
Wts a SS 3-15x42 Mil-Quad Reticle. Comes with Sun Shade and Zero stop shims. Asking $500.00 and split the shipping. Saw that SWFA is selling these for $559.00.
The zero stop shims cost $22.00 and the Sun Shade is $22.00. Scope is in excellent shape no rings marks. There are 2 small spots on the focus knob you can see in the attached pics. Was on a 22br for a couple of months for whistle pigs. Need a little more magnification due to the whistle pigs being very small Contact me by posting here or email bradleygt@excite.com. Have the box it came in.Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil 0.00-img_0807-1-.jpg

Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil 0.00-img_0811-1-.jpg

Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil 0.00-img_0812-1-.jpg

Wts SS 3x15x42 FFP Mil/Mil 0.00-img_0810-1-.jpg
Thanks Brad
