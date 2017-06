Wts spuhr mount (sp-3601) WTS a used but in great condition. It was multi Camo in color. Did not like it. So had it professionally Cerakoted black. Looks even better now. Works, functions, and looks great. It is 30mm, medium height, 6mil/20.6moa. New these are $410 plus shipping. Will sell for $305 shipped obo.



Brian Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger