WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped



300.00 shipped. Will trade for a Feisol 3372 plus cash on my end.



SP-4603B Ø34 H38mm 6MIL



For scopes with long erector housings such as U.S. Optics TPAL and Nightforce BEAST.



Distance from ring to ring is 82 mm/3.228".



6 MIL/20,6 MOA

Height: 38 mm/1.5”

Length: 147 mm/5.79”

Weight: 268 g/9.5 oz



10-degree wedge included







Great condition, used on my er25 on a DTA for a short time. Comes with box and new ring screws.300.00 shipped. Will trade for a Feisol 3372 plus cash on my end.SP-4603B Ø34 H38mm 6MILFor scopes with long erector housings such as U.S. Optics TPAL and Nightforce BEAST.Distance from ring to ring is 82 mm/3.228".6 MIL/20,6 MOAHeight: 38 mm/1.5”Length: 147 mm/5.79”Weight: 268 g/9.5 oz10-degree wedge included