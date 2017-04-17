Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-17-2017, 06:20 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 105
WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
Great condition, used on my er25 on a DTA for a short time. Comes with box and new ring screws.

300.00 shipped. Will trade for a Feisol 3372 plus cash on my end.

SP-4603B Ø34 H38mm 6MIL

For scopes with long erector housings such as U.S. Optics TPAL and Nightforce BEAST.

Distance from ring to ring is 82 mm/3.228".

6 MIL/20,6 MOA
Height: 38 mm/1.5”
Length: 147 mm/5.79”
Weight: 268 g/9.5 oz

10-degree wedge included



Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-17-2017, 02:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 105
Re: WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
SPF
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Trijicon Accupoint 3-9x40 For Sale | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC