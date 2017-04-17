Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
04-17-2017, 06:20 AM
DanHalen762
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 105
WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
Great condition, used on my er25 on a DTA for a short time. Comes with box and new ring screws.
300.00 shipped. Will trade for a Feisol 3372 plus cash on my end.
SP-4603B Ø34 H38mm 6MIL
For scopes with long erector housings such as U.S. Optics TPAL and Nightforce BEAST.
Distance from ring to ring is 82 mm/3.228".
6 MIL/20,6 MOA
Height: 38 mm/1.5”
Length: 147 mm/5.79”
Weight: 268 g/9.5 oz
10-degree wedge included
04-17-2017, 02:10 PM
DanHalen762
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 105
Re: WTS Spuhr 4603b mount 300.00 shipped
SPF
