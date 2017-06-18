Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Springfield Armory 4-14x56 & Bushnell Elite Tactical 10x40 BOTH JAPAN
Unread 06-18-2017, 04:35 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: WV
Posts: 2
WTS Springfield Armory 4-14x56 & Bushnell Elite Tactical 10x40 BOTH JAPAN
First off I am new here, but I have been around 24hrcampfire, rugerforum, and many others a decent while

Selling two of my quality optics.

First is a Bushnell Elite Tactical 10x40 MIL DOT.....Scope was mounted in rings but never on a rifle... Comes with box and allen wrench....Asking $175 shipped/insured for fair offer.

Second is a lightly used rare Springfield Armory 4-14x56 range finding sniper scope....These are really well build scopes with a cool reticle..Comes with papers and SUNSHADE....It is calibrated for 7.62 or 308....Government Model 2nd Generation....Asking $675 shipped/insured for this or fair offer.







