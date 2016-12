WTS Sightron SIII 8-32x56

Selling a Sightron SIII 8-32x56 scope, 100% in every way. .125 dot reticle. I bought this scope 3 months ago, mounted it on a22 LR for ammo testing. Shot 31 rounds and came to the conclusion that .125 dot is to small for my aging eyes. My loss is your gain. $800.00 shipped to the lower 48. Ak. and HI extra. Thanks for looking.