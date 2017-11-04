Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Sig Sauer Tango6 FFP Tactical Riflescope SOT62001
04-11-2017, 08:23 PM
Metzger
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 146
WTS Sig Sauer Tango6 FFP Tactical Riflescope SOT62001
Looking to sell Sig Sauer Tango6 FFP Tactical Riflescope SOT62001 it is new i just took it out of the box. asking $1030 shipped.
call or text 713for1o4277
