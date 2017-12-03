WTS: Sig Optics Tango4 4-16x44mm (mil/mil)



This the Sig Tango4 4-16x44mm



Priced to sell at $800 shipped CONUS. No trades please















I bought this less than a month ago, and have decided I want more magnification. You can't buy a newer scope than this one. I took it out of the box just for these pictures.This themil/mil riflescope.Priced to sell at $800 shipped CONUS. No trades please