WTS SHV F1 and Tango 6 - Both NEW - Priced to move quickly! Found a SB Ultra Short I really want. Both these have to go. Need to get $2800 for the pair of them.



SHV F1 - Brand new, MIL-R reticle, perfect condition. $1000 shipped



5-30x56 Tango 6 is perfect condition. Dev-l mil reticle with level plex. Have the box and original items. SBT has not been used either. Awesome scope with great reticle and glass! $1800 shipped



These are great prices on BOTH perfect condition optics. Will not go any lower. I have a new ARC m10 mount (30moa) the SHV sits in if anyone is interested as well.



Please text 509-750-3988 anytime for pics or questions.