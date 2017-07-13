Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS SHV F1 and Tango 6 - Both NEW - Priced to move quickly!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS SHV F1 and Tango 6 - Both NEW - Priced to move quickly!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-13-2017, 10:09 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 75
WTS SHV F1 and Tango 6 - Both NEW - Priced to move quickly!
Found a SB Ultra Short I really want. Both these have to go. Need to get $2800 for the pair of them.

SHV F1 - Brand new, MIL-R reticle, perfect condition. $1000 shipped

5-30x56 Tango 6 is perfect condition. Dev-l mil reticle with level plex. Have the box and original items. SBT has not been used either. Awesome scope with great reticle and glass! $1800 shipped

These are great prices on BOTH perfect condition optics. Will not go any lower. I have a new ARC m10 mount (30moa) the SHV sits in if anyone is interested as well.

Please text 509-750-3988 anytime for pics or questions.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Burris 4.5-14x42 C4 plus **reduced** | Leupold VX-3 8.5-25x50mm Long Range Target ** SOLD ** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:35 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC