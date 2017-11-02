Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-11-2017, 06:59 PM
Timber338
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings
Selling my Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low scope rings. Mounted on a rifle, with torque wrench, then went with a med ring instead.
Rings have NOT been lapped.
$100 shipped.
