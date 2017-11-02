Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings
WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings
Selling my Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low scope rings. Mounted on a rifle, with torque wrench, then went with a med ring instead.

Rings have NOT been lapped.

$100 shipped.
WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings-img_4655.jpg   WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings-img_4658.jpg  

WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings-img_4656.jpg   WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings-img_4659.jpg  

