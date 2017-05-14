Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS Scope rings - APA, Larue
WTS Scope rings - APA, Larue
05-14-2017, 10:23 PM
blarson
WTS Scope rings - APA, Larue
34mm Standard height (.950) American Precision Arms ring - $125 shipped
30mm Medium height Larue 2pc rings. QD model LT123 - $125 shipped
$225 shipped for both! Text 509-750-3988 for pics.
