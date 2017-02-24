WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts



Next is a set of Talley lightweight ringmounts blue. 1" low extended model number 93X720

$30 shipped



Last is a Leupold 1 piece 3-hole base that is labeled 700 SA but fits the Model 7. It has the dovetail front and windage screws for back as with most Leupold dovetail mounts.

$15 shipped



paypal friend/family ONLY (unless you add 4% for standard)



OR



certified check



OR



USPS money order



Thanks











