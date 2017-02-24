Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts
Unread 02-24-2017, 09:31 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 437
WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts
First is a EGW 0 MOA base in the 3 hole configuration. Perfect condition just not what I needed. Blue tape is just holding the screws in. $30 shipped

Next is a set of Talley lightweight ringmounts blue. 1" low extended model number 93X720
$30 shipped

Last is a Leupold 1 piece 3-hole base that is labeled 700 SA but fits the Model 7. It has the dovetail front and windage screws for back as with most Leupold dovetail mounts.
$15 shipped

paypal friend/family ONLY (unless you add 4% for standard)

OR

certified check

OR

USPS money order

Thanks

WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts-20170224_181841.jpg

WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts-20170218_081759.jpg

WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts-1487990141007-66757069.jpg
