WTS Rem Model 7 bases and ringmounts

First is a EGW 0 MOA base in the 3 hole configuration. Perfect condition just not what I needed. Blue tape is just holding the screws in. $30 shipped
Next is a set of Talley lightweight ringmounts blue. 1" low extended model number 93X720
$30 shipped
Last is a Leupold 1 piece 3-hole base that is labeled 700 SA but fits the Model 7. It has the dovetail front and windage screws for back as with most Leupold dovetail mounts.
$15 shipped
paypal friend/family ONLY (unless you add 4% for standard)
OR
certified check
OR
USPS
money order
Thanks