Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-25-2017, 12:05 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Eastern Montana
Posts: 48
WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14
Looking to sell my Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14 with the BDC Reticle. In great condition. Was mounted on the rifle one time and has been through one hunting season. $250 OBO + shipping.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: SWFA HD 5-20x50mm Illuminated | WTS: Ken Farrell mount and rings for a Browning Bar »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC