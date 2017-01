WTS: Nikon Monarch UCC ( Japan ) 5.5-16.5x44



325.00 shipped



I have a very clean Nikon Monarch UCC 5.5-16.5x44 made in Japan with a duplex reticle in a black matt finish. Scope has very faint ring marks and a nick in the finish on the tube as seen in photo. Glass is nice and clean and scope is in very nice condition. Clicks are 1/4 inch and tube is 1 inch. Scope only and i do not have the box for it.325.00 shipped