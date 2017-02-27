Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS: Nikon M-223 Scope
Optics For Sale
WTS: Nikon M-223 Scope
02-27-2017, 06:23 PM
soren
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Collinsville,OK.
Posts: 254
WTS: Nikon M-223 Scope
WTS: Nikon 3-12x42 M-223 scope in excellent condition, BDC600 ret. includes lens covers and ring/mounts.
BDC600 Reticle 16305
Code: NI-RS-M22331242-16305
MPN:
16305
Send pm for pics.
asking $260 shipped.
Crush your enemies.
