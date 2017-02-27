WTS: Nikon M-223 Scope



BDC600 Reticle 16305

Code: NI-RS-M22331242-16305

MPN: 16305



Send pm for pics.



asking $260 shipped. WTS: Nikon 3-12x42 M-223 scope in excellent condition, BDC600 ret. includes lens covers and ring/mounts.BDC600 Reticle 16305Code: NI-RS-M22331242-16305MPN:Send pm for pics.asking $260 shipped.

Crush your enemies. __________________Crush your enemies.