Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct)
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct)
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-08-2017, 08:41 PM
steevo
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 359
WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct)
--- nightforce nxs 5.5-22x50 scope , NPR-2 reticle,great shape with normal marks from mounting, been to range 1 time with it. Does not have zero stop.
No manual or box ( can't find them)
$1600 shipped
--- Steiner gs3 scope, mounted but never left safe, 4-20x50
$730 shipped
Email for pics
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold VX 6 3-18x44 TMOA
|
S&b exos 1-8x24, fd7
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC