WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct)
Unread 03-08-2017, 08:41 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 359
WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct)
--- nightforce nxs 5.5-22x50 scope , NPR-2 reticle,great shape with normal marks from mounting, been to range 1 time with it. Does not have zero stop.
No manual or box ( can't find them)

$1600 shipped

--- Steiner gs3 scope, mounted but never left safe, 4-20x50

$730 shipped

Email for pics
