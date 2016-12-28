     close
WTS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56
Unread 12-28-2016, 11:03 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 99
WTS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56
High speed turrets, illuminated NP-1 reticle, no zero stop. Comes with original box, cd, bikini lense cover, sun shade, and Seekins rings.

No scratches or scuffs on tube, light ring marks. Glass is in good condition.

$1400 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56-20161228_104840.jpg   WTS Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56-20161228_104735.jpg  

