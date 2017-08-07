WTS: Nightforce NXS 12-42x56mm (Custom)

These were specifically made for the FTR Class U.S. Rifle Team several years ago
Custom 1/16 MOA dot in a fine CH-2 illuminated reticle
Custom 0.125MOA elevation turrets with 0.25MOA windage turrets
Side Focus
Matte Black finish
Both Lenses are perfect with zero marks
Very faint ring marks; overall condition is excellent
Original Nightforce box
Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check
$1,675 o/b/o includes insured shipping to lower 48
Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money orders, PayPal friends & family or add 3% for their fee
Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale
cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T..) or e-mail: thekriebles at verizon dot net