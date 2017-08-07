Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Nightforce NXS 12-42x56mm (Custom)
07-08-2017
WTS: Nightforce NXS 12-42x56mm (Custom)
 These were specifically made for the FTR Class U.S. Rifle Team several years ago
 Custom 1/16 MOA dot in a fine CH-2 illuminated reticle
 Custom 0.125MOA elevation turrets with 0.25MOA windage turrets
 Side Focus
 Matte Black finish
 Both Lenses are perfect with zero marks
 Very faint ring marks; overall condition is excellent
 Original Nightforce box
 Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check
 $1,675 o/b/o includes insured shipping to lower 48
 Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money orders, PayPal friends & family or add 3% for their fee
 Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale
 cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T..) or e-mail: thekriebles at verizon dot net
