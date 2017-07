WTS: Nightforce NXS 12-42x56mm (Custom) • These were specifically made for the FTR Class U.S. Rifle Team several years ago

• Custom 1/16 MOA dot in a fine CH-2 illuminated reticle

• Custom 0.125MOA elevation turrets with 0.25MOA windage turrets

• Side Focus

• Matte Black finish

• Both Lenses are perfect with zero marks

• Very faint ring marks; overall condition is excellent

• Original Nightforce box

• Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check

• $1,675 o/b/o includes insured shipping to lower 48

• Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money orders, PayPal “friends & family” or add 3% for their fee

• Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale

• cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T..) or e-mail: thekriebles at verizon dot net Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







__________________

NRA Endowment Lifetime Member