WTS: NightForce BR 12-42x56mm Fine Crosshair

• White-lettered model

• Discontinued and hard-to-find Fine Crosshair (CH-1) illuminated reticle

• Adjustable objective from 25yds. to infinity

• Glass lens are perfect with zero marks

• 1/8 MOA target-style and indexed target adjustment knobs with threaded covers

• Threaded lens covers

• Overall condition is excellent

• Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check

• $1,185.00 o/b/o shipped insured

• Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal “friends & family”

• Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale



cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: thekriebles@verizon.net

