WTS: NightForce BR 12-42x56mm Fine Crosshair
Unread 04-22-2017, 12:21 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Collegeville, PA
Posts: 262
WTS: NightForce BR 12-42x56mm Fine Crosshair
 NightForce Benchrest 12-42x56mm
 White-lettered model
 Discontinued and hard-to-find Fine Crosshair (CH-1) illuminated reticle
 Adjustable objective from 25yds. to infinity
 Glass lens are perfect with zero marks
 1/8 MOA target-style and indexed target adjustment knobs with threaded covers
 Threaded lens covers
 Overall condition is excellent
 Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check
 $1,185.00 o/b/o shipped insured
 Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal friends & family
 Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale

cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: thekriebles@verizon.net
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: NightForce BR 12-42x56mm Fine Crosshair-nf-ch1.jpg  
NRA Endowment Lifetime Member
