WTS: NightForce BR 12-42x56mm Fine Crosshair

NightForce Benchrest 12-42x56mm
White-lettered model
Discontinued and hard-to-find Fine Crosshair (CH-1) illuminated reticle
Adjustable objective from 25yds. to infinity
Glass lens are perfect with zero marks
1/8 MOA target-style and indexed target adjustment knobs with threaded covers
Threaded lens covers
Overall condition is excellent
Payment by postal money order or bank cashiers check
$1,185.00 o/b/o shipped insured
Payment by bank cashiers check, postal money order or PayPal friends & family
Posted for sale elsewhere, and therefore, is subject to prior sale
cell/text: 610-564-3366 (E.S.T.) or e-mail: thekriebles@verizon.net