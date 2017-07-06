Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS NIGHTFORCE ATACR 4-16x42 Moar
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS NIGHTFORCE ATACR 4-16x42 Moar
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-07-2017, 10:15 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 133
WTS NIGHTFORCE ATACR 4-16x42 Moar
I have a nightforce atacr 4-16x42 ffp moar reticle for sale. Scope is in excellent condition and in the box with flip ups and all factory paperwork. Scope currently has seekins rings on it.

2025 shipped and insured with rings....1925 shipped without rings. No trades

Thanks for looking
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Leupold VX-3i 4.5-14x50 CDS Side Focus Wind Plex | FS/FT Swarovski SLC 10x42 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC