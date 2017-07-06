Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS NIGHTFORCE ATACR 4-16x42 Moar
06-07-2017, 10:15 AM
ZReed85
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 133
WTS NIGHTFORCE ATACR 4-16x42 Moar
I have a nightforce atacr 4-16x42 ffp moar reticle for sale. Scope is in excellent condition and in the box with flip ups and all factory paperwork. Scope currently has seekins rings on it.
2025 shipped and insured with rings....1925 shipped without rings. No trades
Thanks for looking
