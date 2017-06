WTS Nightforce 5.5-22x50 Gunwerks Capped Windage I have a Nightforce scope for sale that was made for Gunwerks, it has the capped windage turret and the Gunwerks reticle that is a BDC set up for 12 power. It does have some scratches, but the lenses are in great shape. I am asking $1650 shipped. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger