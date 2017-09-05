WTS NIB VX6 2-12x42 CDS-ZL W/P I have for sale a 100% absolutely like new Leupold VX-6 2-12x42mm with Zero lock elevation turret and FireDot Wind-Plex reticle. This scope is utterly flawlessly perfect I simply unboxed it to examine and determine it was in perfect shape and that the FireDot worked then removed the battery.



Comes with certificate for free CDS custom dial. Leupold serial # is 382661AB. Can send more pics if needed. $800 TYD. Will allow 3-day inspection period. Please PM me all offers will give you my cell or home phone which ever is preferred. Accept only USPS MO as payment. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



