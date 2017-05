WTS NIB Vortex Razor HD 27-60x85 straight spotting scope I have a new in box, never opened, vortex razor hd 27-60x85 spotting scope, straight, for sale. I am asking 1375 shipped. I accept paypal gift or plus 3% and usps MO. I ordered it 3 months ago, just received it, but have bought a different one while waiting on this one, so its for sale. This is the newest model. Thank you, Greg