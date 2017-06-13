Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
06-13-2017, 10:47 PM
nad1967
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 642
WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
Like new in box NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MILR, 30mm w/illumination.
Includes box and all original equip.
No trades!
asking $1000
