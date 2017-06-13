Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-13-2017, 10:47 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 642
WTS: NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MIL-R
Like new in box NF SHV F1 4-14x50 MILR, 30mm w/illumination.

Includes box and all original equip.

No trades!

asking $1000


Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Swarovski tripod | Leica 1600B rangefinder for sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC