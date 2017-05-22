Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS NF Rings w/ Level, 20 MOA Base
05-22-2017, 06:33 PM
duckhunter175
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: DFW
Posts: 191
WTS NF Rings w/ Level, 20 MOA Base
1. NF 30mm Ultralite Rings, Medium, with NF top half level-- $150 shipped
-They appear to be lapped and the screws have some residue that needs removed.
2. NF One Piece, 20moa Base, Rem 700 LA-- $90 shipped
