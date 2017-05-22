Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS NF Rings w/ Level, 20 MOA Base
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS NF Rings w/ Level, 20 MOA Base
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-22-2017, 06:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: DFW
Posts: 191
WTS NF Rings w/ Level, 20 MOA Base
1. NF 30mm Ultralite Rings, Medium, with NF top half level-- $150 shipped
-They appear to be lapped and the screws have some residue that needs removed.

2. NF One Piece, 20moa Base, Rem 700 LA-- $90 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« ISO 34mm NF 6 bolt 1.375 | Swarovski Z6 2-12x50 for sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:36 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC