WTS: NF C434 Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 Zerostop MOAR
Unread 06-12-2017, 08:17 AM
Join Date: Nov 2015
Location: Out West
Posts: 204
WTS: NF C434 Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 Zerostop MOAR
WTS: C434 NIGHTFORCE NXS 5.5-22x56 zerostop MOAR. High speed turrets. NIB Never mounted, never opened. Box is still sealed.. $1850 shipped. PayPal + 3% or postal $ order. Sorry no trades.
