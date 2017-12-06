WTS: NF C434 Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x56 Zerostop MOAR WTS: C434 NIGHTFORCE NXS 5.5-22x56 zerostop MOAR. High speed turrets. NIB Never mounted, never opened. Box is still sealed.. $1850 shipped. PayPal + 3% or postal $ order. Sorry no trades. Attached Images