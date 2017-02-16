Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 01:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 40
WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
This scope was mounted on a gun that I ended up selling. Has been out of the safe 3 times and hardly used. I don't plan on setting it up on another guns so it is for sale. Price is firm at $1000 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2-20160206_153302.jpg   WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2-20160206_153414.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold mark iv 3.5x10x40 lr/t #65088 for sale # | WTB Stiller Predator Long Action Scope Rail »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC