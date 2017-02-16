Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
02-16-2017, 01:20 PM
rankink
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 40
WTS NF BR 8-32x56mm NP-R2
This scope was mounted on a gun that I ended up selling. Has been out of the safe 3 times and hardly used. I don't plan on setting it up on another guns so it is for sale. Price is firm at $1000 shipped.
