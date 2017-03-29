Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS NF ATACR F1 5-25x56 MOAR
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS NF ATACR F1 5-25x56 MOAR
03-29-2017, 10:28 AM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,298
WTS NF ATACR F1 5-25x56 MOAR
WTS a NF ATACR F1 MOAR 5-25x56 scope with Hawk rings and a extra NF lens cover put on the sun shade. Condition is like new. No scratches. WTS for $2630 shipped for all of it.
Brian
