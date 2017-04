WTS NF ATACR F1 4-16x42 MOAR I am looking to sell a lightly used NF ATACR F1 4-16x42 MOAR. Will come with everything it did in the box. Condition is 99.99%. Glass is perfect, but I'm sure if we look at it for an hr or so might find something marked. WTS for $2000 plus shipping obo.



I have WARNE Mountain Tech Low rings and a Vortex light bubble level that can be bought to go with the scope for $100



