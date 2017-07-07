|
07-07-2017, 09:09 PM
|
|
Silver Member
|
|
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 301
|
Wts nf 8-32 nxs
I have a 2017 model 8-32x56 MOAR-T reticle scope for sale.
It is currently mounted on my Creedmoor and I will take it off when I have a buyer.
I can include Ultralight NF rings if someone needs them.
Scope comes with sunshade, box and lens bikini cover.
New condition, no scratches, less than 5 months old.
Scope alone $1775 shipped CONUS
Scope with rings $1875 shipped.
Email me at rmpammo@gmail.com if interested
payment by check or money order only.
Thanks
ShortMag3