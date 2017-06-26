WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars

The Zulu 9 combines superior performance within the field utility. High quality glass fully multi-coated Spectra coat lenses, phase coated Abbe Konig prisms provide maximum brightness, contrast and crisp resolution. Zulu 9 barrels are nitrogen filled and will not fog in cold wet weather.
Sig Sauer Optics are guaranteed forever it's an unlimited lifetime guarantee
also included is a vortex binocular tripod adapter.
brand new all paperwork, Lens covers and lanyard
$900
Cody
303-335-6480
I will pick up shipping and insurance with tracking