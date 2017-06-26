Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-26-2017, 07:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 369
WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars
Selling for a friend..

Sig Sauer Zulu 9 11x45

The Zulu 9 combines superior performance within the field utility. High quality glass fully multi-coated Spectra coat lenses, phase coated Abbe Konig prisms provide maximum brightness, contrast and crisp resolution. Zulu 9 barrels are nitrogen filled and will not fog in cold wet weather.

Sig Sauer Optics are guaranteed forever it's an unlimited lifetime guarantee

also included is a vortex binocular tripod adapter.

brand new all paperwork, Lens covers and lanyard

$900

Cody
303-335-6480

I will pick up shipping and insurance with tracking
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars-20170625_183100.jpg   WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars-20170625_183226.jpg  

WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars-20170625_183330.jpg   WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars-20170625_183355.jpg  

WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars-20170625_183306.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS: Nikon Prostaff 5 3.5-14 | Leica Rangemaster 1200 CRF »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC