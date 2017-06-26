WTS:New Sig Sauer Zulu9 11x45 binoculars Selling for a friend..



Sig Sauer Zulu 9 11x45



The Zulu 9 combines superior performance within the field utility. High quality glass fully multi-coated Spectra coat lenses, phase coated Abbe Konig prisms provide maximum brightness, contrast and crisp resolution. Zulu 9 barrels are nitrogen filled and will not fog in cold wet weather.



Sig Sauer Optics are guaranteed forever it's an unlimited lifetime guarantee



also included is a vortex binocular tripod adapter.



brand new all paperwork, Lens covers and lanyard



$900



Cody

303-335-6480



