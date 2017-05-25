WTS:New Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, MOAR, non-illu.; Nightforce medium rings

Scope is like-new-in box with all papers, bikini covers, etc.
Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, .250 MOA MOAR reticle, non-illuminated, Model C534. Tall turrets with caps. ZeroSet feature but NOT Zero Stop. No marks. About 3 months old. One trip to range to be sighted in. Sold rifle it was sitting on.
Currently in a pair of Nightforce Ultra-lite, medium rings. Would like to sell with scope but will sell separate if scope buyer does not want them.
-- Scope only: $900 shipped.
(Paid $1,147 new)
-- Rings only: $100 shipped.
(Paid $165 new)
-- Scope and rings: $990 shipped.
I am located in Baton Rouge. Will accept PayPal, cash or Postal Money Order. Will ship to Lower 48 or face-to-face in Baton Rouge region. Not interested in trades.
If interested, send PM or email to benreed@cox.net.