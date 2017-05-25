Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS:New Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, MOAR, non-illu.; Nightforce medium rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS:New Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, MOAR, non-illu.; Nightforce medium rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-25-2017, 10:14 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Baton Rouge
Posts: 49
WTS:New Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, MOAR, non-illu.; Nightforce medium rings


Scope is like-new-in box with all papers, bikini covers, etc.

Nightforce SHV 5-20x56mm, .250 MOA MOAR reticle, non-illuminated, Model C534. Tall turrets with caps. ZeroSet feature but NOT Zero Stop. No marks. About 3 months old. One trip to range to be sighted in. Sold rifle it was sitting on.

Currently in a pair of Nightforce Ultra-lite, medium rings. Would like to sell with scope but will sell separate if scope buyer does not want them.

-- Scope only: $900 shipped. (Paid $1,147 new)

-- Rings only: $100 shipped. (Paid $165 new)

-- Scope and rings: $990 shipped.

I am located in Baton Rouge. Will accept PayPal, cash or Postal Money Order. Will ship to Lower 48 or face-to-face in Baton Rouge region. Not interested in trades.

If interested, send PM or email to benreed@cox.net.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Vortex Razor AMG moa for sale or trade | WTS: Aimpoint Micro H-2 (2moa) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC