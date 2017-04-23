Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS: March 5-50x56 MTR-1 illuminated & Premier Optronika 5-25x56 MOA-ER illuminated
WTS: March 5-50x56 MTR-1 illuminated & Premier Optronika 5-25x56 MOA-ER illuminated
04-23-2017, 07:23 PM
ohiofarmer
Join Date: Apr 2010
Posts: 609
WTS: March 5-50x56 MTR-1 illuminated & Premier Optronika 5-25x56 MOA-ER illuminated
Both scopes are in mint condition, very, very lightly used, and are in their original boxes. Not a mark or swirl on the glass of either. 1/4MOA adjustments on both.
$2250 shipped insured to the lower 48 for the March.
$2350 shipped insured to the lower 48 for the Optronika.
