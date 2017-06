WTS MARCH 3-24x42 FFP ILLUMINATED FML-1 WTS a used March 3-24x42 FFP Illuminated FML-1 with Tactical knobs scope. I am the second owner. Has ring marks from previous owner. Scope is used, it works and tracks great. Super awesome glass. Make a great hunting or tactical scope. I'm just a Moa guy, so selling to fund a Moa setup scope. WTS for $2000 plus shipping or trade for a Moa scope of the same quality. On other forums aswell. Rings are not included. But can be for $145.

This scope new is $2999.00 plus



Can text pics.



Just pm me your number.



Brian Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger