Optics For Sale
WTS MARCH 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 SCOPE
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
WTS MARCH 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 SCOPE
07-14-2017, 11:33 AM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,397
WTS MARCH 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 SCOPE
WTS a March 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 scope. Scope was purchased in February of this year. Will come with box and sunshade. Scope is used but is like 99.9% of new from factory. New these are $2199.00 on Optics Planet.
Want to sell for $1925 shipped
Brian
