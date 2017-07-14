WTS MARCH 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 SCOPE WTS a March 3-24x42 FFP FMA-1 scope. Scope was purchased in February of this year. Will come with box and sunshade. Scope is used but is like 99.9% of new from factory. New these are $2199.00 on Optics Planet.



Want to sell for $1925 shipped



