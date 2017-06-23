WTS: Many sets of scope rings and mounts Selling several sets of scope rings and mounts... Some new, some used but all in excellent shape...

Either in person or I can ship at cost with paypal +4% or send a USPS money order..

Email: drespecki@gmail.com

Located in Tucson AZ





If you have one of these, take a look:

Remington model 7

Remington 700 long action/Howa 1500/WeatherbyVanguard



Browning Bar



Browning BLR



Thompson Center Encore/Omega



Steyr Pro Hunter Long Action



and who knows what else they cross reference with....



PICS: Rings And Mounts Slideshow by dprhammer | Photobucket





-Leupold Mark 4 1" tube medium matte rings #60595 NEW, cost $148, want $125



Universal fit on anything just about







-Leupold Mark 4 2 piece bases (Remington 700 - Howa 1500 - Weatherby Vanguard)



#61983 USED, not made anymore, cost $120, want $60





-Ken Farrell 1 piece picatinny rail for Browning Bar #BRN-BAR-1-0 NEW, cost $119, want $105





-Ken Farrell 1" rings, low height #1-L USED, cost $166, want $140



Universal fit on anything just about







-Talley 1 piece picatinny rail for Steyr Pro Hunter, long action #PLM252151 with 20moa, NEW, cost $70, want $50





-Dednutz Game Reaper 1 piece medium height with integrated 30mm rings for Browning Bar or Long Action BLR #56500 USED, cost $58, want $40





-Dednutz Game Reaper 1 piece low height with 1" integrated rings for the Thompson Center Encore Omega #10002 NEW, cost $47, want $30





-Leupold 1 piece dual dovetail base for Remington XP-100 Handgun (and Remington model 7??) #53570 NEW, cost $28, want $20





-Burris steel 1" rings double dovetail medium height #420173 NEW, cost $30, want $22



Universal fit on ??







-Leupold 1 piece base and 1" rings for Remington 700 long action #116534 USED, cost $48, want $38





-Leupold 2 piece base with 1" rings 3/4" in height. Base #115917 and #115920 USED, cost $50, want $40 -Leupold 2 piece base with 1" rings 3/4" in height. Base #115917 and #115920 USED, cost $50, want $40 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











