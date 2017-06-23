06-23-2017, 06:12 PM
WTS: Many sets of scope rings and mounts
Selling several sets of scope rings and mounts... Some new, some used but all in excellent shape...
Either in person or I can ship at cost with paypal +4% or send a USPS money order..
Email: drespecki@gmail.com
Located in Tucson AZ
If you have one of these, take a look:
Remington model 7
Remington 700 long action/Howa 1500/WeatherbyVanguard
Browning Bar
Browning BLR
Thompson Center Encore/Omega
Steyr Pro Hunter Long Action
and who knows what else they cross reference with....
PICS: Rings And Mounts Slideshow by dprhammer | Photobucket
-Leupold Mark 4 1" tube medium matte rings #60595 NEW, cost $148, want $125
Universal fit on anything just about
-Leupold Mark 4 2 piece bases (Remington 700 - Howa 1500 - Weatherby Vanguard)
#61983 USED, not made anymore, cost $120, want $60
-Ken Farrell 1 piece picatinny rail for Browning Bar #BRN-BAR-1-0 NEW, cost $119, want $105
-Ken Farrell 1" rings, low height #1-L USED, cost $166, want $140
Universal fit on anything just about
-Talley 1 piece picatinny rail for Steyr Pro Hunter, long action #PLM252151 with 20moa, NEW, cost $70, want $50
-Dednutz Game Reaper 1 piece medium height with integrated 30mm rings for Browning Bar or Long Action BLR #56500 USED, cost $58, want $40
-Dednutz Game Reaper 1 piece low height with 1" integrated rings for the Thompson Center Encore Omega #10002 NEW, cost $47, want $30
-Leupold 1 piece dual dovetail base for Remington XP-100 Handgun (and Remington model 7??) #53570 NEW, cost $28, want $20
-Burris steel 1" rings double dovetail medium height #420173 NEW, cost $30, want $22
Universal fit on ??
-Leupold 1 piece base and 1" rings for Remington 700 long action #116534 USED, cost $48, want $38
-Leupold 2 piece base with 1" rings 3/4" in height. Base #115917 and #115920 USED, cost $50, want $40
