WTS LNIB Swarovski 10x42 EL Binoculars https://swfa.com/swarovski-10x42-el-....html?___SID=U



I bought them new approx 7 months ago, and they have been very well taken care of. These are the newer, updated style that have only been out for the last year or so as i understand it. They will come with everything they come with brand new: box, paperwork, carrying case, etc. The only way i can describe the view thru them is ridiculous. The only reason i am selling, is to pay for a Swaro spotter i just bought. I am asking 1795 shipped, and i accept paypal gift or plus 3% and usps MO. Pm me your cell or email if you want or need pictures. Thank you, Greg As much as it pains me to do this, i have for sale a like new in box, Swarovski 10x42 EL Binoculars. It is this model and they look identical to these:I bought them new approx 7 months ago, and they have been very well taken care of. These are the newer, updated style that have only been out for the last year or so as i understand it. They will come with everything they come with brand new: box, paperwork, carrying case, etc. The only way i can describe the view thru them is ridiculous. The only reason i am selling, is to pay for a Swaro spotter i just bought. I am asking 1795 shipped, and i accept paypal gift or plus 3% and usps MO. Pm me your cell or email if you want or need pictures. Thank you, Greg