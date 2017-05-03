Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS: Leupold VX6, VX3i
WTS: Leupold VX6, VX3i
All still sealed in plastic

Leupold VX6 3-18x44, B&C Illuminated, CDS for 910.00
Leupold VX6 2-12x42, Windplex Firedot, CDS/ZL for 850.00
Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex, CDS for 370.00
Leupold VX3i 3.5-10x40, Duplex for 330.00
