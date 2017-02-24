Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page WTS: Leupold VX6 3-18, B&C
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

WTS: Leupold VX6 3-18, B&C
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-24-2017, 04:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 212
WTS: Leupold VX6 3-18, B&C
New, still sealed in plastic. 3-18x44, CDS, illuminated B&C reticle. 975.00 shipped
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold VX3 6.5-20x50 LR target scope | FS Leupold 8.5x25x50 with Kenton Turrets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC