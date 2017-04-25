Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: Leupold VX5 HD, 3-15x44 Firedot
Unread 04-25-2017, 08:10 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 283
WTS: Leupold VX5 HD, 3-15x44 Firedot
New in box, 3-15x44, Firedot Duplex, SF, CDS-ZL.

860.00 tyd.
Unread 04-25-2017, 11:17 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Tennessee
Posts: 43
Re: WTS: Leupold VX5 HD, 3-15x44 Firedot
talked to leupold about this very model yesterday, same glass as vx6 hd.
