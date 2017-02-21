Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTS: Leupold VX3i, 3.5-10x40
Unread 02-21-2017, 10:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 203
WTS: Leupold VX3i, 3.5-10x40
Still sealed, duplex, matte black, non CDS. Have 2. 350.00 shipped
Unread 02-21-2017, 12:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 79
Re: WTS: Leupold VX3i, 3.5-10x40
Are these one inch tubes?
