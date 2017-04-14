WTS: Leupold VX3 3.5-10x40 CDS Duplex Matte

WTS: Leupold VX3 3.5-10x40 CDS Duplex Matte | Free Classifieds | 24hourcampfire I have a vx3 3.5-10x40 with duplex reticle and CDS elevation turret. This is not tThe scope is about a year old and has been on my wife's 700 7-08. It was mounted in talley extra lows (also for sale). I ran CTS (Custom Turret Systems) tape for the different loads I had for her gun as I can never settle on one load to turret. If you have never used CTS I highly recommend them. No issues with the scope, glass is perfect, 1 or 2 ghost marks (nothing through the finish) on the scope from field use, but from 3 feet away it could pass as new. Original box, blank paperwork, neoprene boot and stickers still in box. Going to get a NF 3-10 MOAR is the only reason I'm putting it in the chop block. Great glass, zero issues.$325 shipped to your door via USPS insured. If your running a 700 or vanguard, I'll make you a deal if you want the talley extra lows. Always up for trades, Berger .284 195's and 140's are always in need.Pics can be see at this link: