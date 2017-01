WTS- Leupold VX-3i 6.5-20x40 VARMINT

Pic coming..





Part# 170887

VX-3i 6.5-20x40

30MM tube, side focus, matte finish

$695 local $725 shipped and insured

Cross posted- so first Ill take it- Thanks Just bought it, never mounted with box and all that came with it.Pic coming..Part# 170887VX-3i 6.5-20x4030MM tube, side focus, matte finish$695 local $725 shipped and insuredCross posted- so first Ill take it- Thanks Last edited by gunhog; 01-04-2017 at 10:51 AM . Reason: pics