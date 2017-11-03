Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Wts: Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Wts: Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-11-2017, 11:41 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 235
Wts: Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50
I have a mint Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50 LR/T with the sunshade, Butler Creek flip up caps and bubble lever ring for sale. It has a duplex reticle, 30mm tube and I do not have the original box to it.

765.00 shipped

listed elsewhere




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Leupold vx-6 4-24x52 cds ill varmint | WTS- nightforce nxs scope and Steiner gs3 scope (ct) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:37 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC