Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Wts: Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50
03-11-2017, 11:41 AM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 235
Wts: Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50
I have a mint Leupold VX 111 8.5-25x50 LR/T with the sunshade, Butler Creek flip up caps and bubble lever ring for sale. It has a duplex reticle, 30mm tube and I do not have the original box to it.
765.00 shipped
listed elsewhere
