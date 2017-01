WTS: Leupold vari x 11 3-9x33



245.00 shipped



listed elsewhere







I have a very nice Leupold vari x 11 3-9x33 in matt black finish with a duplex reticle for sale. It has a couple very small spots on the edge of turret caps that are missing the finish and a little bit of the finish missing on the edge of the eye piece. Glass is clean and the rest of the scope is in very nice shape. Took it off a Tikka i have and put something with more magnification on it.245.00 shipped