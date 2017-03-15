Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

WTS leupold rings and base
Unread 03-15-2017, 01:11 AM
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 182
WTS leupold rings and base
I have two sets of leupold duel dovetail rings and bases in 1" medium blued for Weatherby mark 5 nine lug actions.
No marks in great condition $30.00 each shipped
Can text pictures if needed thanks
