WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR
WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR
I have a new Leupold MK6 3-18x44 TMR, M5C2 turret, 34mm, item number 170826
Have the box, paper work and everything else that cam with it. New from Optics Planet these are $2199.99. I would like to sell for $1900 shipped obo



Brian


On other forums aswell
Last edited by Brianc74; 05-22-2017 at 10:18 AM.
