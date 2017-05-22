WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR

I have a new Leupold MK6 3-18x44 TMR, M5C2 turret, 34mm, item number 170826

Have the box, paper work and everything else that cam with it. New from Optics Planet these are $2199.99. I would like to sell for $1900 shipped obo







Brian





On other forums aswell

