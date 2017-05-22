Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR
WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR
#
1
05-22-2017, 08:36 AM
Brianc74
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 1,347
WTS LEUPOLD MK6 3-18x44 TMR
I have a new Leupold MK6 3-18x44 TMR, M5C2 turret, 34mm, item number 170826
Have the box, paper work and everything else that cam with it. New from Optics Planet these are $2199.99. I would like to sell for $1900 shipped obo
Brian
On other forums aswell
