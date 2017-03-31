WTS - Leupold Mark 6 3-18x44 TMR w/ low M5C2 turrets

For sale is a Leupold Mark 6 scope with the TMR non-illuminated mil reticle and low profile locking M5C2 turrets. Comes complete with original box and all the Leupold goodies: scope caps, manuals, allen wrench, and sticker. Scope has been used a little bit, but would pass for new other than one spot on the bottom of the windage cap where ejected brass was hitting (see last picture) No rings marks! I also mounted this to my homemade scope tracking jig and it passed with flying colors.
Asking $1850 shipped and insured for the scope. Prefer paypal, but can work with other methods as well.
I will throw in the Seekins 34mm low rings to the buyer for an additional $75 if interested.