WTS - Leupold Mark 6 3-18x44 TMR w/ low M5C2 turrets

For sale is a Leupold Mark 6 scope with the TMR non-illuminated mil reticle and low profile locking M5C2 turrets. Comes complete with original box and all the Leupold goodies: scope caps, manuals, allen wrench, and sticker. Scope has been used a little bit, but would pass for new other than one spot on the bottom of the windage cap where ejected brass was hitting (see last picture) No rings marks! I also mounted this to my homemade scope tracking jig and it passed with flying colors.Asking $1850 shipped and insured for the scope. Prefer paypal, but can work with other methods as well.I will throw in the Seekins 34mm low rings to the buyer for an additional $75 if interested.